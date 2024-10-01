Hezbollah, Iraq resistance launch fresh attacks on Israeli regime

In a statement on Tuesday, Hezbollah said it carried out a missile strike against an Israeli airbase near Tel Aviv.

The group said its fighters fired “a salvo of Fadi-4 rockets at the Sde Dov air base” in retaliation for Israeli attacks on civilians in Lebanon and in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Additionally, Hezbollah continued its offensive by targeting a gathering of enemy forces at the Metulla site with artillery shells, resulting in casualties.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said in a statement they had launched Al-Arqab advanced cruise missiles at three vital targets in the occupied territories.

Resistance groups across the region have ramped up their strikes against Israeli positions since the regime assassinated Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a massive airstrike on southern Beirut on Friday.

