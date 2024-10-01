‘Missile operation against Zionist regime in line with Iran’s legitimate self-defense’

According to IRNA, the ministry released the statement following the missile strikes conducted by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on the positions of the Zionist regime in the occupied Palestinian territories on Tuesday evening (October 1).

The statement says that Iran’s armed forces launched a series of missile responses against the targets and military and security facilities of the regime in line with the implementation of the inherent right of legitimate defense, as stipulated in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, and in response to the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime, including the attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic and the martyrdom of head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement in Tehran, who was the official guest of the Iranian government, as well as the martyrdom of the Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, a veteran commander and military advisor in Beirut.

The Islamic Republic’s exercise of its right to self-defense, after a long period of restraint, shows Iran's responsible approach to regional and international peace and security at a time when the illegal and genocidal actions by the apartheid Zionist regime against the Palestinian nation and the repeated military aggression against Lebanon and Syria continue.

Unlike the Zionist regime, which has often considered innocent civilians and critical infrastructure and facilities as its legitimate target for aggression and killing, the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the moral principles and Islamic teachings and fully adhering to the principle and international humanitarian law, has only targeted the regime's military and security facilities by its defensive missile response, the statement added.

The ministry also said: The Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing the responsibility of those backing the occupying regime with money and arms to stop the crazy actions of the Zionist leaders and warning against any third party’s entry, demands an immediate and meaningful action by the United Nations Security Council to prevent the continuation of the Israeli regime’s threat to regional and international peace and security.

If necessary, the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to take more defensive measures and has no doubt in this regard in order to protect its legitimate interests and defend Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity against any military aggression and the use of force, statement said further.

4399