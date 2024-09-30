Assassination of Nasrallah humiliates US: Guardian

Israel carried out its airstrikes just a few hours after the US and France called for a truce in Lebanon, The Guardian reported on Sunday.

The Israeli regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu “has repeatedly treated his country’s staunchest and most essential ally with contempt,” the newspaper wrote.

American and French officials had said that Netanyahu privately approved the call for a ceasefire; meanwhile, he rejected it after ordering the assassination of Nasrallah, according to The Guardian report.

“Over months, the Israeli prime minister has periodically told Washington what it wants to hear, and then done whatever he wanted.

“The failure of Mr Biden’s embrace of Mr Netanyahu is starker than ever. The president should tell him that the US will not continue to supply weaponry so that Israel can recklessly ignore it.”

Late on Friday (September 27), the Zionist regime started bombarding Lebanon’s capital Beirut. A day later, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah confirmed the martyrdom of its secretary general.

