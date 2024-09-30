Sep 30, 2024, 11:36 AM
Cuba condemns Israeli attacks attacks on Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen

Tehran, IRNA – Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez Parrilla has condemned the Israeli regime’s latest attacks on Palestine, Lebanon and Yemen.

“We condemn military movements by Israel, with support of the US, and its bombings of Palestine, Lebanon and Yemen, which encourage large-scale war in [West Asia],” Rodríguez Parrilla said in a post on his X account in Spanish language on Monday.

“We reiterate that the only solution to the conflict is to recognize an independent Palestinian State with borders prior to 1967,” he added.

Israel’s military has struck more targets in Yemen and Lebanon, including a strike on central Beirut for the first time since 2006, in the wake of the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday.

