Hezbollah rejects rumors on appointment of new secretary general

Speculations about the appointment of a successor to Nasrallah, the former secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement, are invalid, the public relations office of Hezbollah said in a statement issued early on Monday.

The news about the Hezbollah measures will be valid only when it is released through official statements of the resistance movement, it added.

Hezbollah confirmed on September 28 the martyrdom of Nasrallah after massive Israeli attacks in southern Beirut a day before.

Hezbollah’s Monday statement was issued after rumors circulated about the appointment of the executive council leader Hashem Safieddine as the new Hezbollah secretary general.

It is said that the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu under the support of the United States has ordered the assassination of Nasrallah from the UN headquarters in New York.

Nasrallah, 64, led Hezbollah for 32 years.

