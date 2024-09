The meeting took place ahead of the 6th summit of the central bank governors of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The summit will discuss the latest status of economic growth and inflation in OIC member states, and will explore the use of modern technologies in electronic banking systems.

According to recent data, Iran’s non-oil trade with OIC nations grew by 14% to $32.2 billion in the March-September period this year.

