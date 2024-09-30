Russia’s Grand Mufti condoles martyrdom of Nasrallah

Mufti Sheikh Ravil Ainuddin, in a message, asked God Almighty to grant Martyr Nasrallah divine degrees, according to a report received on Monday morning by IRNA.

I, on behalf of the Department of Religious Affairs of Muslims of the Russian Federation and the clergy of our country, express my condolences to the people of this country for the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Hezbollah in Beirut, he wrote.

Sheikh Ainuddin continued this message and said: We are also mourning for the hundreds of Lebanese victims of Israeli airstrikes in recent days.

May the merciful God have mercy on the souls of our brothers who are victims of Israeli aggression and give them eternal reward, he added.

