Israeli assassination of IRGC Cmdr. will not go unanswered: Iran FM

Nilforushan, deputy commander for IRGC operations, was martyred in a massive Israeli airstrike on a group of residential buildings in southern Beirut on Friday, in which Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other resistance officials were also martyred.

“This horrible crime of the aggressor Zionist regime will not go unanswered,” Araghchi said in a letter addressed to IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami.

The foreign minister also vowed that Iran’s diplomatic apparatus will also use all its political, diplomatic, legal and international capacities to pursue the criminals and their supporters.

He also extended his condolences to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the IRGC chief, and the Iranian nation over the martyrdom of General Nilforushan.

Separately on Sunday and before leaving New York for Tehran, Araqchi told reporters that the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah will significantly strengthen the resistance movement.

He emphasized that the crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza and Lebanon indicate that “there is certainly no future for it in the region,” asserting that Israel will “never see peace".

In a statement on Sunday, Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf also expressed condolences on the martyrdom of Gen. Nilforushan in the Israeli strikes in Beirut.

“The Zionist regime once again showed it is incapable of confronting the warriors of Islam,” he said.

