Israel attacks southern Beirut; 2 people martyred, 76 people injured

According to the Lebanese media, a large number of buildings have been completely razed to the ground.

On Friday evening, the Zionist regime's planes bombed the residential areas of Hareh ​​Harik in the suburbs of Beirut heavily and continuously.

The Zionist army claimed that the target of these attacks was the main command center of Hezbollah.

Al-Mayadeen reporter emphasized that the planes of the Zionist regime heavily bombarded the residential areas of Hara Harik area in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

