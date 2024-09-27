Israel attacks southern Beirut; 2 people martyred, 76 people injured

According to the Lebanese media, a large number of buildings have been completely razed to the ground.
On Friday evening, the Zionist regime's planes bombed the residential areas of Hareh Harik in the suburbs of Beirut heavily and continuously.
The Zionist army claimed that the target of these attacks was the main command center of Hezbollah.
Al-Mayadeen reporter emphasized that the planes of the Zionist regime heavily bombarded the residential areas of Hara Harik area in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
