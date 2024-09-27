Sep 27, 2024, 9:53 PM
Israel attacks southern Beirut; 2 people martyred, 76 people injured

Tehran, IRNA - Lebanon's official sources announced that the Zionist regime's attack on south Beirut has so far left two martyrs and 76 wounded.

According to the Lebanese media, a large number of buildings have been completely razed to the ground.

On Friday evening, the Zionist regime's planes bombed the residential areas of Hareh ​​Harik in the suburbs of Beirut heavily and continuously.

The Zionist army claimed that the target of these attacks was the main command center of Hezbollah.

Al-Mayadeen reporter emphasized that the planes of the Zionist regime heavily bombarded the residential areas of Hara Harik area in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

