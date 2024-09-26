Iran urges UNSC to respond decisively to Israeli aggression

Araghchi made the remarks Wednesday at an emergency meeting of the Security Council on the ongoing Israeli air aggression on Lebanon, which has left more than 600 people dead since it began on Monday.

The Iranian foreign minister’s full remarks come as follows:

“The situation in the region is extremely explosive, and if left unchecked, an all-out unprecedented catastrophe would be inevitable. In continuation of its brutality in occupied Palestine, the apartheid-occupying regime of Israel is now waging an unjust war of aggression against Lebanon and targeting innocent people across the border and deep inside the territory.

This aggression, which has claimed the precious lives and limbs of thousands of innocent people, including women and children, is not just a tragic consequence of an imposed war; it is, rather, a calculated tactic by Israel to terrorize an entire population and force them out of their homeland.

Furthermore, the deliberate and indiscriminate targeting of civilians in Lebanon by detonating pagers, walkie-talkies, and other electronic devices used by rank-and-file citizens across the country, must sound the alarm for the entire international community since this is the most outrageous manifestation of the weaponization of ordinary communication devices.

This new version of terrorism must be condemned unequivocally by all. Otherwise, it would establish a very dangerous precedent that could be easily replicated by other terrorist groups and entities besides Israel. It is a shame that the Security Council was not allowed by the United States to issue a simple press statement in condemnation of this ‘mass terror’ operation, as it has prevented the same Council from doing any meaningful act to stop the genocide in Gaza.

The Zionist regime’s aggression against Lebanon could not be isolated from the overall situation in the region. For this terrorist regime, international humanitarian law and the principle of human dignity mean nothing.

From the long decade of occupation of Palestinian territories, its ongoing genocidal war against people in Gaza, to its unprovoked aggression against Syria and Lebanon, and its terrorist attack on Iran’s diplomatic mission and assassination of the political leader of Hamas in Tehran all underscore Israel’s real character as a genuine terrorist entity that has no value for peace and human right.

The Israeli regime has no intention of pursuing peace or agreeing to a ceasefire. Its real objective is to drag the entire region into a full-scale war. Unfortunately, the US and United Kingdom’s unwavering support to Israel has given a cart blanch to them for all sorts of sinister behavior.

The ongoing aggression against Lebanon is fueled by the failure of the international community, and in particular, by the UN Security Council, to hold Israel accountable for war crimes and genocide in Gaza.

The United States’ failure to reign in the regime, coupled with the ongoing supply of military equipment and political backing, has emboldened Israel to commit these heinous acts with impunity.

We all need to work together to disallow the normalization of evil and atrocity. The UNSC should be urged by all States to live up to its responsibility under the UN Charter. The criminal and corrupt leadership of the Zionist regime must understand that their actions will not go unanswered.

The region stands on the brink of a broader conflict due to the regime's aggression and heinous crimes against nations of the region. Now more than ever, Israel has become a serious threat to international peace and security.

This regime does not deserve membership in the UN. Its representative to the United Nations shamelessly shreds the UN Charter before the eyes of the international community.

The only way to prevent further escalation is clear: Israel must immediately cease its war on Gaza, and its attacks on Lebanon must stop.

Let me be clear Mr. President: without the ceasefire in Gaza, there would be no guarantee of peace in the region.

The international community cannot afford to remain silent. We call on this Council to respond with urgency and determination. The UN Security Council, which bears the legal responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, must shoulder its responsibility and respond decisively to Israel’s aggressive and terrorist actions in Lebanon.

If this doesn't happen, the region risks being dragged into a full-scale conflict. The Israeli regime’s supporters and enablers, especially the United States and the United Kingdom, have a legal and moral responsibility to act before it's absolutely late.

The atrocity crimes and genocide committed by the occupying apartheid regime must not go unpunished as impunity has been emboldening the regime to persist in its patterns of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

The world is watching, and history will judge this Council by the actions it takes or fails to take today.”

