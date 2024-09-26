‘US support, UNSC inaction embolden Israel to commit crimes’

While stating Iran’s position on the current situation in West Asia to reporters in New York on Wednesday evening, Araghchi criticized the Security Council, saying the lack of action by the 15-member body against the Zionist regime has led the region to disaster.

“Let me be clear, the region is on the brink of a full-blown disaster. If it is not stopped, the world will face catastrophic consequences never seen before”, the top Iranian diplomat warned.

He said that Israel has been massacring civilians in Gaza and now it is repeating the same crimes in Lebanon by launching a war of aggression against the Arab country.

Israel has already turned Gaza into "hell on earth" through its genocidal campaign, Araghchi quoted a senior UN official who he said aptly described the dire situation in the blockaded Palestinian territory.

He continued by saying that more than 42,000 innocent Palestinians have been killed and now Israel is repeating its crimes in Lebanon. In just one week, Israel has carried out brutal attacks on Lebanese cities, killing hundreds of women and children.

Araghchi stressed that Israel has crossed all the red lines as international law, human rights and peace have no meaning to the terrorist regime, the ultimate goal of which is to set the entire region on fire.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly warned about the consequences of Israel's evil actions in the region”, he said, adding that the international community cannot ignore the role of the United States and its allies in enabling Israel's crimes.

While calling on the Security Council to act and stop the Israeli war and implement an immediate ceasefire in order to save the lives of innocent people, the top Iranian diplomat reiterated his country’s support for Lebanon.

Iran firmly stands by the government and people of Lebanon and has shown extraordinary patience in order to maintain regional peace and stability, Araghchi clarified.

