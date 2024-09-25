Iran warns of dangerous consequences of Israel’s attacks on Lebanon

Araghchi published a message on his X social media network on Wednesday night and wrote: “I explicitly warned of disastrous consequences of the Israeli regime's ongoing aggression against Lebanon. Israeli attacks must cease immediately to avoid unprecedented risk of all-out catastrophe in region”.

“Israel's supporters and enablers are legally and morally responsible to act before it is too late”, Araghchi said in his post.

Araghchi met with Lammy on the sidelines of the 79th UNGA session in New York on Tuesday evening local time.

The two top diplomats discussed bilateral, regional and international issues, according to IRNA's report.

