Iran, Qatar discuss border cooperation

Iran’s Border Guard Commander Brigadier General Ahmad-Ali Goudarzi, who is on a visit to Doha to attend a joint meeting on coast and border security, met with Director-General of Coasts and Borders Security at the Qatari Ministry of Interior, Major General Nasser Jabor Al Naimi, in Doha on Wednesday.

The Iranian official stressed the need for mutual maritime patrolling and fight against smuggling and unauthorized commutes.

He also highlighted that fulfilment of sustainable security and safeguarding the borders are among Iran’s top agendas.

The commander noted that the implementation of the agreements made during a joint meeting two years ago has seen significant progress.

Referring to 243 kilometers of joint maritime borders between Iran and Qatar, he said that the two countries witness a proper level of security along the shared borders.

9341**2050