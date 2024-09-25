Ukraine agency: No info about Iran’s missile supplies to Russia

The assertion, reported by Defense Express Ukraine on Wednesday, comes in response to inquiries about allegations by the United States and some other Western countries about the delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles to Moscow.

The Ukrainian government agency said it has no intelligence information about the provision of 220 short-range Fath-360 missiles to Russia in early September 2024.

This contradicts earlier reports from Ukrainian media, which cited Western sources claiming that Iran had delivered Fath-360 missiles to Russia without their launchers.

Earlier this month, the US, UK and EU introduced fresh sanctions against Iran under the pretext of missile delivery to Russia, a charge Tehran has repeatedly denied.

