Israeli airstrike kills Al Manar's cameraman

Karaki is the second journalist killed in the Zionist regime’s attacks during the past 24 hours, Al Mayadeen reported on Wednesday.

Journalist Hadi Al-Sayed from Al Mayadeen was killed yesterday when his house in southern Lebanon was bombarded.

In recent days, Israel has aggravated its aggression against the south of Lebanon. Its attacks have claimed the lives of hundreds of people and injured many others.

In response to the Zionist aggression, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has targeted the Israeli military bases and settlements with hundreds of missiles.

Hezbollah has declared that it would continue attacks against the occupied Palestine in support of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

