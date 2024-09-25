Hezbollah carrying out major sacrifices, will emerge victorious: Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Khamenei on Wednesday made the remarks on the occasion of the Sacred Defense Week in a meeting with a group of veterans from the era of Sacred Defense and the resistance in Tehran.

Some influential and invaluable figures of Hezbollah have been martyred, he said, noting that the measures will not bring the resistance movement to its knees.

The Sacred Defense Week marks eight years of the Iraqi imposed war on the Islamic Republic in the 1980s.

This week is annually celebrated nationwide to mark martyrs and war veterans of the Iraqi-imposed war on the Islamic Republic in 1980-88.

Commenting on the Iraqi imposed war against Iran, the Supreme Leader elaborated on the reasons behind the war.

Saddam and the Iraqi Ba’ath regime were not alone in imposing the war against the Islamic Republic, he noted.

The arrogant powers — the US and the former Soviet Union — at the time were hungrier than Saddam to attack Iran, he added.

They could not stand the Islamic Republic as the country had created a unique Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Revolution had presented a new way of thinking to govern the world, he said, adding that the order that ruled the world at the time could not tolerate this new thinking.

At that time, the hegemony ruled the world, he said, adding that some countries were domineers and some others were submissive.

The Islamic Republic, the Islamic Revolution, and the Islamic system managed confront that order, he further noted.

The Islamic Republic introduced a new notion against the false order, the Supreme Leader said.

Warmongers and domineers at the time could not bear the notion, Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

That new notion was promoted in the world and could attract the attentions of the nations, he added.

An incident like the Sacred Defense is taking place in Lebanon and Palestine, he said.

Defense in Lebanon and Palestine is regarded jihad for the sake of Allah, he said, referring to the ongoing developments in the Arab countries.

Hezbollah, which is currently making sacrifices to back the people in the Gaza Strip, is carrying out jihad, said Ayatollah Khamenei.

In the ongoing war, the foes are fully equipped and enjoy the American assistance, he stated.

The US backs the enemy but denies its supportive measures, he said.

The US is well aware of the measures and the country brazenly advocates the Israeli regime, he asserted.

Americans will take advantage of the Israeli victory in the aggression, he added.

The enemy is equipped with money, arms, equipment and propaganda, the Supreme Leader said.

Hezbollah and the combatants of resistance have gained victory, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

One of the reasons that confirms their victory is the killing of the innocent people, he added.

