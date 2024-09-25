Sirens blare in Tel Aviv, other occupied territories

According to Palestinian media, for the first time since the beginning of the war against Gaza, Tel Aviv has been targeted by a rocket attack from Lebanon.

Following the attack, alarms sounded in Tel Aviv, Gush Dan, Netanya and some other areas.

While Israeli media reported that a missile was fired from Lebanon towards Tel Aviv, they claimed that the missile was intercepted and destroyed by the David's Sling air defense system.

The Zionist Army Radio also reported that Hezbollah fired a medium-range ballistic missile towards the Gliot base.

According to Al-Mayadeen, Ben Gurion Airport flights have been suspended.

Hebrew-language media also reported that more than one million Zionists were forced to flee to shelters after Hezbollah’s missile attack on Tel Aviv.

9376**4354