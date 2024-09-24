Iran FM congratulates Sri Lanka on successful presidential elections

“Warmest congratulations to the people of Sri Lanka on the recent successful Presidential elections & to President @anuradisanayake on his victory,” Araghchi wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

“We are confident that good & friendly relations btw two Nations of Iran & Sri Lanka will continue & improve under his leadership,” he added.

Lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake won Sri Lanka’s presidential election on Sunday after receiving 5,740,179 votes, followed by Premadasa with 4,530,902.

