Iran FM congratulates Sri Lanka on successful presidential elections

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has congratulated the government and people of Sri Lanka for holding successful elections.

“Warmest congratulations to the people of Sri Lanka on the recent successful Presidential elections & to President @anuradisanayake on his victory,” Araghchi wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

“We are confident that good & friendly relations btw two Nations of Iran & Sri Lanka will continue & improve under his leadership,” he added.

Lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake won Sri Lanka’s presidential election on Sunday after receiving 5,740,179 votes, followed by Premadasa with 4,530,902.

