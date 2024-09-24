Iranian, Turkish presidents meet in New York

According to IRNA, Masoud Pezeshkian and Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting on Monday evening local time said that a better future for Islamic countries depends on the successful effort to create unity between Tehran and Ankara.

The two leaders also discussed about creating a large common market in the region as well as academic, scientific and economic exchanges between Iran and Turkiye that can show the greatness of the Islamic world.

Pezeshkian also referred to the Israeli genocide of Palestinians and emphasized that unity among Islamic countries will end the crimes being committed in Gaza.

In this meeting, Erdogan responded positively to Pezeshkian’s proposal to establish a regional communication network, calling it very valuable.

