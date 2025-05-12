President Pezeshkian: Enhancing cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan can help bring stability to region

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that Iran and Uzbekistan can strengthen their relations in all areas by relying on their vast commonalities between the two nations.

Speaking in his meeting with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov in Tehran on Monday, President Pezeshkian said that Iran and Uzbekistan are one soul in two bodies and have a lot in common in the historical, cultural, lingual and religious fields.

The President pointed out that geographical borders have not and cannot separate the people of the two countries.

The prime minister of Uzbekistan, for his part, said that good agreements were reached between Iran and Uzbekistan to increase the volume of bilateral trade exchanges.

Aripov arrived in Iran on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Aripov, heading a high-ranking delegation, was welcomed at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran on Sunday by Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Mohammad Atabak.

First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref also met the Uzbek prime minister.

