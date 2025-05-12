Iran seeks enhanced cooperation with Russia in auto field: Ambassador

Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali says that Iran is seeking enhanced cooperation with Russia in the auto industry and car parts manufacturing fields.

Jalali made the remarks on Monday at the opening ceremony of the 29th Russia Automotive Parts and Accessories Exhibition (MIMS Automobility) in Moscow, which opened on May 12 and will run to 15 May 2025.

Referring to the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Treaty between Iran and Russia on January 17 and the commencement of the implementation of the Iran-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement on May 15, Jalali predicted developing relations between Iran and Russia in 2025.

Pointing out that the annual production of automobiles in Iran is about 1.2 million, he added that Iran has made great progress in the parts manufacturing industry, and today more than 1,500 parts manufacturing companies are operating in the country.

The Iranian Ambassador to Russia added the message of his presence at the opening ceremony of the International Auto Show is that Iran is ready to enhance its cooperation, especially in the parts manufacturing industry.

