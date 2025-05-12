President Pezeshkian criticizes West’s double standards regarding humanities

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has criticized the West for adopting double-standard policies regarding the humanities.

Speaking at an event marking Red Crescent Week on Monday, President Pezeshkian blamed the Western countries for preaching democracy, freedom, peace, and security while acting with greater brutality than the fiercest beasts. He argued that these countries shift the blame for their own actions onto others.

“Before the eyes of the world, it is unclear who comes to the aid of humanity and who crushes people under missiles and advanced weaponry,” he added.

The President noted: “How can those who stand behind official podiums and preach about human rights and humanity accept the bombing of women, children, and the elderly? What kind of beast lives inside these people?!”

Pezeshkian also denounced international organizations for staying silent amid the Israeli regime’s crimes and the killing of innocent civilians, noting: “The world watches but does nothing. The United Nations sees yet defends such criminals. This is the issue we face. When they stand behind podiums, they speak of freedom and peace, but in practice, they are more savage than the most vicious animals.”

