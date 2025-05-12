May 12, 2025, 7:33 PM
News ID: 85830928
T T
0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Iraq calls for expanding bilateral cooperation with Iran

May 12, 2025, 7:33 PM
News ID: 85830928
Iraq calls for expanding bilateral cooperation with Iran
President of Iraq Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid (right) meets ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baghdad Mohammad-Kazem Al-Sadegh at the Al-Salam Palace on May 12, 2025.

During a meeting with Iran’s ambassador in Baghdad, Iraq’s president welcomed stronger ties with Iran, emphasizing bilateral cooperation and regional stability.

Tehran, IRNA – Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid has emphasized the importance of the expansion of bilateral cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

President Rashid met and held talks with Mohammad-Kazem Al-Sadegh, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baghdad, at the Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad on Monday.

During the meeting, the Iraqi President highlighted the long-standing and deep-rooted relations between the two neighboring countries and stressed the necessity of expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as enhancing coordination and synergy in facing regional and international challenges.

He also expressed Iraq’s full support for all initiatives that contribute to strengthening regional stability and expanding joint cooperation.

Al-Sadegh, for his part, conveyed the greetings of Iranian officials to the Iraqi President and emphasized Tehran’s willingness to deepen cooperation with Baghdad in various fields.

He added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared to expand its constructive cooperation and consultations with the Iraqi administration in line with the interests of both nations.”

3266**2050

0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .