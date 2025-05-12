Iraq calls for expanding bilateral cooperation with Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid has emphasized the importance of the expansion of bilateral cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

President Rashid met and held talks with Mohammad-Kazem Al-Sadegh, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baghdad, at the Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad on Monday.

During the meeting, the Iraqi President highlighted the long-standing and deep-rooted relations between the two neighboring countries and stressed the necessity of expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as enhancing coordination and synergy in facing regional and international challenges.

He also expressed Iraq’s full support for all initiatives that contribute to strengthening regional stability and expanding joint cooperation.

Al-Sadegh, for his part, conveyed the greetings of Iranian officials to the Iraqi President and emphasized Tehran’s willingness to deepen cooperation with Baghdad in various fields.

He added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared to expand its constructive cooperation and consultations with the Iraqi administration in line with the interests of both nations.”

