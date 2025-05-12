Top general: Iranian Armed Forces at peak of their combat readiness

Bandar Abbas, IRNA – Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri has stressed the combat and operational readiness of Iranian Armed Forces to confront hostile acts.

“We are in our best form in terms of combat capability and readiness. Thank God our Armed Forces are in the best situation as to intelligence collection, operational planning, and readiness to implement scenarios,” Major General Baqeri said.

The top commander further said that all operational plans and conditions were inspected in the course of his visit, and assurances were made that the Armed Forces are in their optimal situation in terms of training and maneuvers, readiness to work, and mental and operational readiness.

“Our advice to the enemies who sometimes pose threats against the establishment is: You may initiate a conflict with the Islamic Republic based on a miscalculation, but the ending, manner, timing, location and developments on the battleground will not be within your control. It will be the Islamic Republic of Iran that will determine them,” Major General Baqeri pointed out.

“In case the enemies make a mistake, or intend to take action against the [Islamic] establishment and the sacred waters and soil of the Islamic Republic of Iran, our Armed Forces have the ability and readiness to confront them,” Major General Baqeri added.

