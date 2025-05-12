Iran, Egypt foreign ministers discuss Iran’s Muscat talks with the U.S.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, have reviewed the latest round of talks between Iran and the United States which took place in the Omani capital, Muscat, on Sunday.

During a phone conversation on Monday, Araqchi briefed the Egyptian foreign minister on his indirect talks with U.S. president’s special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff over Tehran’s peaceful nuclear program.

Abdelatty, for his part, expressed Cairo’s support for the ongoing nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S.

He also explained how his country and other mediators are struggling to reestablish ceasefire in Gaza.

Both foreign ministers called for an immediate end to Israeli attacks against the Gaza Strip as well as the Israeli aggression and occupation in Syria and Lebanon.

Bilateral relations were also discussed by Araqchi and Abdelatty.

