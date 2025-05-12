Araqchi meets with U.A.E. deputy prime minister and foreign minister

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who traveled to Abu Dhabi, met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Monday evening.

During the meeting, the latest status of bilateral relations in various fields was discussed and reviewed.

While reviewing regional developments, the parties emphasized the need for greater cooperation and coordination between the two countries to strengthen security and stability in the region.

Expressing deep disgust and regret over the continued genocide and killing of the Palestinian Muslim people in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as the Israeli regime's aggression and terrorist acts against Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, Araqchi said that confronting the occupation regime's expansionism and continued lawlessness requires serious efforts and action from regional and Islamic countries.

The meeting also discussed the process of indirect Iran-U.S. talks, and Araqchi briefed his Emirati counterpart on the latest developments related to this issue.