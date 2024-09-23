Iraqi resistance attacks Israeli base in occupied Golan

In a statement on Monday, the Iraqi resistance said the attacks were in line with the group’s approach towards fighting against the occupiers and its support for the people in Gaza.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq will continue attacks on the Zionist bases, the statement says.

Meanwhile, the Israeli radio reported that a drone, which was launched from the Iraqi territory, hit the southern Golan Heights after crossing Syria’s air space.

The sound of warning alarms was heard in the areas of the occupied Golan on Monday, Palestinian media outlets confirmed.

The Israeli army’s spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the defense systems of the regime were unsuccessful in intercepting the drone.

The Iraqi resistance has regularly carried out attacks against the Zionist regime’s bases in the occupied territories since the start of the war in Gaza in October last year.

