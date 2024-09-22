Iraqi resistance conducts missile, drone strikes on Israeli positions

The group said in a statement that it had targeted a vital and sensitive location in the occupied Palestinian territories with multiple drones early Sunday.

The drone strike followed another attack by the Iraqi resistance, which according to the Iraqi Resistance, involved advanced al-Arqab cruise missiles being fired at several targets in the occupied territories.

Israel’s military, while acknowledging the attack, claimed that several aerial targets approaching from Iraq were intercepted over the occupied Golan Heights.

The attacks were part of the Iraqi resistance’s ongoing efforts to fight the Israeli occupation and were in response to the crimes committed by the regime against Palestinians, including women, children, and the elderly.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which is an umbrella group of various resistance movements in the Arab country, has vowed to continue its operations on Israeli positions until the Gaza war comes to an end.

