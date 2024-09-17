Sep 17, 2024, 3:37 AM
Resistance drones, missiles hit Zionist targets

Resistance drones, missiles hit Zionist targets

Tehran, IRNA - Iraqi and Lebanese resistance groups have carried out fresh drone and rocket attacks on Israeli targets in the northern occupied Palestinians territories.

According to IRNA, citing Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen news network, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced in the early hours of Monday that it carried out a drone strike on a target in the Jordan Valley region of occupied Palestine.

The announcement by the umbrella group of several Iraqi resistance factions came a day after it targeted the Israeli port city of Haifa in occupied territory with a drone.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has, time and again, warned that it will intensify its anti-Zionist operations if the regime continues its genocidal attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Over the past months, the group has also targeted American bases and facilities in Iraq and neighboring Syria over the illegal US presence in the two countries as well as Washington’s support for the Zionist regime’s war on Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Zionist media reported on Monday night that a heavy rocket hit a house in the town of al-Matla in the north of occupied Palestine.

Palestinian Shihab News Agency cited a Hebrew-language newspaper as reporting that rocket caused a fire to the house.

No further details were available immediately.

Also on Monday night, Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement announced targeting the Ramot Naftali military base of the Zionist regime in the north of occupied Palestine.

In a statement, Hezbollah said the Israeli base was hit by Katyusha missiles in response to the criminal attacks of the Zionist regime on the villages of southern Lebanon.

