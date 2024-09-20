Zionist media: 50 houses damaged in Hezbollah attacks

According to the Zionist newspaper "Israel Hayom", after the evaluations, it was found that 50 houses were damaged in Hezbollah's attacks on the town of "Al Metula" and that these damages were caused by the firing and hitting of heavy rockets by Hezbollah.

On Thursday night, Lebanon's Hezbollah targeted the Zionist settlement of Al Metula in the north of occupied Palestine with at least 7 heavy missiles.

About 11 months into the war, fierce clashes are ongoing between the occupation troops and resistance fighters in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

This war, which was launched by the Israeli regime with the declared objectives of annihilating the Hamas movement and returning the Zionist captives, has not yet achieved any of these goals.

9376**2050