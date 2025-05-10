May 10, 2025, 5:11 PM
News ID: 85828729
T T
2 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Foreign Minister Araqchi meets his Saudi counterpart in Jeddah

May 10, 2025, 5:11 PM
News ID: 85828729
Foreign Minister Araqchi meets his Saudi counterpart in Jeddah
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi (left) meets his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in Jeddah, May 10, 2025.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in Jeddah to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to discuss important bilateral and regional matters.

During the meeting on Saturday, the two officials addressed key diplomatic issues and explored ways to enhance cooperation in tackling regional and international challenges.

Following their discussions, Araqchi signed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' memorial book as part of the official visit.

Earlier today, Araqchi, leading a diplomatic delegation, departed for Jeddah to engage in talks with senior Saudi officials.

Later in the day, the Iranian foreign minister will travel to Doha to participate in the Iran-Arab World Dialogue Conference.

3266**4353

2 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .