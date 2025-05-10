Uzbekistan will open trade center in Iran: Official

Tehran, IRNA – An official from Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has announced that Uzbekistan will inaugurate a trade center in Iran during the 16th meeting of the Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Commission, where key agreements on trade, agriculture, and technology will be signed to boost bilateral relations.

Akbar Godari, head of the Central Asia, Caucasus, and Russia Office of the TPO, said on Saturday that Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade will sign the official document marking the commission’s meeting.

“Uzbekistan’s trade center in Tehran will also be officially launched as part of this meeting,” Godari added.

He further noted that Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister and his delegation are scheduled to visit Tehran on May 12 for discussions with President Masoud Pezeshkian and First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref.

Key topics of discussion at the Joint Commission will include logistics, agriculture, trade, industry, mining, geology, culture, and technology, he said.

The official added that several agreements are expected to be signed, covering trade, preferential trade, science and technology, geology, and a roadmap for future cooperation.

“Undoubtedly, signing these agreements will have a positive impact on trade and economic ties between the two countries,” he emphasized.

3266**4353