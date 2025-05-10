Oil industry is driving force behind Iran’s economy: Administration spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani says the oil industry is a key pillar of Iran’s economy, describing it as the driving force behind the nation’s development and a crucial contributor to its knowledge-based companies.

Mohajerani made the remarks on Saturday during a visit to the 29th Iran Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, she highlighted the exhibition’s role as a platform for exchanging knowledge, experience, and technology. “This exhibition is a meeting place for supply and demand and plays an effective role in displaying the technological capabilities and achievements of knowledge-based companies.”

Reflecting on the achievements on display, she added, “After visiting the booths and companies present at the oil exhibition, I am proud to be an Iranian. Today, I witnessed extraordinary advancements up close, and in this chain, the role of technical knowledge and young engineers is clearly visible.”

She further stressed the strong connection between industry and academia.

“The oil and gas industry is the driving force behind the country’s development and plays a major role in the economy. Also, with the links this industry has established with knowledge-based companies, it can play a fundamental role in economic growth and other sectors.”

The 29th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition officially kicked off in Tehran, with President Masoud Pezeshkian in attendance.

It is set to showcase technological advancements and investment opportunities for over 2,000 domestic and international companies.

