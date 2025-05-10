Araqchi condemns assault on Iran’s embassy in Stockholm

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has condemned the recent assault on Iranian embassy in Stockholm and urged Swedish authorities to take action against those responsible for the incident.

During a phone conversation with his Swedish counterpart released on Saturday, Araqchi stressed the need for deeper consultations to resolve misunderstandings and strengthen cooperation between Tehran and Stockholm.

He also called on Sweden to implement necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and consular matters.

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard reaffirmed her country’s commitment to safeguarding diplomatic missions, noting that Stockholm would take all necessary steps to secure the Iranian embassy in Stockholm.

An arson attack was attempted on Iran’s Embassy in Stockholm on April 30, when an individual set the entrance to the diplomatic building on fire. The fire later spread to inside the perimeters but was subsequently extinguished. No one was injured in the attack, but the embassy suffered damage.

