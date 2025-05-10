Iran welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan, calls for lasting peace

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has welcomed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan after four days of hostilities that raised global concerns.

In a statement, Baqaei praised the truce between Islamabad and New Delhi, urging the two South Asian neighbors “to use this opportunity to ensure de-escalation and lasting peace in the region.”

He commended the Indian and Pakistani leaders for their “wise and responsible move” to halt cross-border clashes, expressing hope that normalcy between the two nations would be restored soon.

His statement followed confirmation by India and Pakistan on Saturday afternoon that they had agreed to the U.S.-mediated ceasefire deal.

“India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the cessation of firing and military action,” India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar wrote on X.

The military escalation between the two nuclear-armed states had fueled regional and global concerns, prompting several countries, including Iran, to offer mediation in an effort to ease tensions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reiterated Tehran’s willingness to facilitate dialogue between India and Pakistan, emphasizing that Iran viewed both countries as “brothers and neighbors” with deep-rooted historical ties.

Araqchi extended the offer ahead of his official visits to Islamabad on Monday and then to New Delhi on Wednesday.

4399**4353