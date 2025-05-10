May 10, 2025, 1:31 PM
News ID: 85828454
Uzbek prime minister will visit Iran on Sunday

Uzbek prime minister will visit Iran on Sunday
The undated photo shows First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref (right) shaking hands with Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov is to visit Iran on Sunday.

Tehran, IRNA – Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister, Abdulla Aripov, is set to visit Iran on Sunday, leading a high-ranking delegation.

Aripov’s visit comes at the official invitation of First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref.

During his stay, the Uzbek Prime Minister will engage in high-level consultations with Iranian officials and participate in a joint conference of businesses from Iran and Uzbekistan.

The two sides are also expected to sign several agreements. Ahead of Aripov’s arrival in Tehran, the Joint Cooperation Commission meeting will be convened.

