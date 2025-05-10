Uzbek prime minister will visit Iran on Sunday

Tehran, IRNA – Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister, Abdulla Aripov, is set to visit Iran on Sunday, leading a high-ranking delegation.

Aripov’s visit comes at the official invitation of First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref.

During his stay, the Uzbek Prime Minister will engage in high-level consultations with Iranian officials and participate in a joint conference of businesses from Iran and Uzbekistan.

The two sides are also expected to sign several agreements. Ahead of Aripov’s arrival in Tehran, the Joint Cooperation Commission meeting will be convened.

