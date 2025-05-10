May 10, 2025, 6:10 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85828788
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran and China eye closer cooperation in IT, digital economy, and AI

May 10, 2025, 6:10 PM
News ID: 85828788
Iran and China eye closer cooperation in IT, digital economy, and AI
Minister of Communications and Information Technology Sattar Hashemi (right) and China’s Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu are seen in a meeting in Tehran on May 10, 2025.

Ambassador Cong highlighted the importance of cooperation in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, describing it as key to the future of Tehran-Beijing relations.

Tehran, IRNA – Minister of Communications and Information Technology Sattar Hashemi and China’s Ambassador to Iran, Cong Peiwu, have discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in IT, digital economy, and artificial intelligence.

During a meeting in Tehran on Saturday, the Iranian minister and the Chinese ambassador underscored the importance of strategically developing bilateral relations.

Referring to previously signed agreements between Iran and China, Hashemi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to fulfilling these accords.

He also emphasized that both countries possess significant capacities in the field of artificial intelligence, which could serve as a foundation for joint projects.

For his part, the Chinese ambassador praised Iran’s advancements in communications and information technology, calling for expanded cooperation despite external pressures and challenges.

Ambassador Cong further highlighted the importance of collaboration in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, describing it as key to the future of Tehran-Beijing relations. He also welcomed an upcoming visit to China by the Iranian minister.

9341**4353

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .