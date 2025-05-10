Iran and China eye closer cooperation in IT, digital economy, and AI

Tehran, IRNA – Minister of Communications and Information Technology Sattar Hashemi and China’s Ambassador to Iran, Cong Peiwu, have discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in IT, digital economy, and artificial intelligence.

During a meeting in Tehran on Saturday, the Iranian minister and the Chinese ambassador underscored the importance of strategically developing bilateral relations.

Referring to previously signed agreements between Iran and China, Hashemi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to fulfilling these accords.

He also emphasized that both countries possess significant capacities in the field of artificial intelligence, which could serve as a foundation for joint projects.

For his part, the Chinese ambassador praised Iran’s advancements in communications and information technology, calling for expanded cooperation despite external pressures and challenges.

Ambassador Cong further highlighted the importance of collaboration in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, describing it as key to the future of Tehran-Beijing relations. He also welcomed an upcoming visit to China by the Iranian minister.

9341**4353