India and Pakistan agree to a ceasefire deal after U.S.-mediated talks

India and Pakistan have agreed to a U.S.-mediated ceasefire after days of military escalation that resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries on both sides.

The two countries have committed to a “full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks,” U.S. President Donald Trump announced in a social media post on Saturday, later confirmed by Islamabad.

“Congratulations to both countries for using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump further stated in his post.

Confirming the ceasefire, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar said, "Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!”

India’s Minister of External S Jaishankar also confirmed the truce. “India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action,” he said.

The announcement came after several days of rising tensions, with India and Pakistan exchanging deadly fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region.

Earlier today, Reuters reported 13 more fatalities and 50 injuries in Pakistan-administered Kashmir following Indian strikes. These attacks came in response to Pakistan's military action earlier in the day, which led to the closure of all Indian airports in the northern part of the country.

The clashes between the two nuclear-armed neighbors followed an attack by an unknown group that left 27 Indian tourists dead in Kashmir’s Pahalgam area, about 90 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Indian officials blamed the attack on terrorists and accused Pakistan of involvement, an allegation Islamabad has denied, calling for an international investigation into the incident.

Tensions escalated after New Delhi launched “Operation Sindoor” on Wednesday, targeting multiple areas in Pakistan-administered Kashmir with missile strikes and fighter jets, resulting in significant civilian casualties.

In response, the Pakistani military launched “Operation Banyan al-Marsus,” retaliating with missile and drone attacks, while also claiming to have shot down several Indian fighter jets and drones.

India and Pakistan have already fought three full-scale wars over Kashmir, a disputed Himalayan region that both claim in its entirety but only partially control.

