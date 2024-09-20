Islamic Jihad hails Nasrallah's firm stance on unity of resistance forces

In a statement released late on Thursday, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement emphasized that Nasrallah's remarks indicate the failure of plans aimed at the resistance in Gaza.

The movement stressed that this firm and honorable position, which came after the terrorist attack carried out by the Zionist enemy against the Islamic Resistance, expresses the unity and cohesion of the resistance forces in various arenas.

Additionally, Nasrallah's statements reflected Hezbollah’s decisive response to the Nazi and terrorist regime of Israel. This decisive stance has thwarted all the regime's conspiracies to destroy the resistance and the oppressed people of Gaza and destroyed the regime's attempt to displace this nation.

Speaking on Thursday, Nasrallah pledged that Hezbollah's operations against Israel would continue after pager and walkie-talkie explosions by Israel on Tuesday and Wednesday which killed 37 people in Lebanon.

