Iran’s president congratulates Armenia on National Day

Pezeshkian sent separate congratulatory messages to his Armenian counterpart, Vahagn Khachaturyan, as well as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on the arrival of National Day.

In his message to Khachaturyan, Iran’s president expressed hope that the relations between the two friendly and neighboring countries will deepen further in the coming years in different dimensions that will benefit the people of both nations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of the Republic of Armenia, and since that day, the two have been good neighbors, President Pezeshkian said in his message to Armenian premier Pashinyan.

Pezeshkian also expressed happiness over strong and stable ties between Iran and Armenia, which he said, are developing and progressing gradually.

