More deaths, injuries in 2nd day of Israeli terror attack on Lebanon

According the Al Mayadeen news network, this time two-way radios, commonly known as walkie-talkies were targeted by cyber terror attack, causing a series of explosions across Beirut, South Lebanon, and Bekaa.

The nature of the devices that exploded today (Wednesday) were larger and there is a possibility of an increase in casualties, said Lebanese Minister of Health, Firas al-Abeid adding that a number of neighboring countries contacted us to provide support and medical aid is arriving in Lebanon.

News sources reported that the occurrence of new explosions were similar to those on Tuesday. But some news sources reported the explosion of mobile phones, laptops and computers and published images and videos of fires engulfing houses and cars in different areas of Lebanon.

Some media also reported that the devices that exploded on Wednesday were of the "ICOM V 82" type, and the Zionist spy agency, Mossad had used explosives in these devices similar to pagers.

Cars, motorbikes, stores, and homes across the country caught fire amid the impact of the blasts, resulting in an influx of casualties.

Injuries, most of which were mild, were transported to hospitals in Bekaa, whereas hospitals in Nabatieh and the Lebanese South received tens of others.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army urged citizens to refrain from crowding public spaces due to the security reason and to pave the way for ambulances and facilitate their path to the casualties.

On Tuesday, thousands of wireless communications devices, known as pagers, used by Hezbollah members and others exploded simultaneously across Lebanon resulting in the death of 12 people, inducing two kids and injuries of around 3,000 others.

