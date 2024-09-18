Israeli pager attacks in Lebanon ‘source of shame’ for West: Pezeshkian

During a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the president underscored the moral failures of those that exploit tools that have been designed for human comfort as instruments of terror.

On Tuesday, thousands of wireless communications devices, known as pagers, used by Hezbollah members and others exploded simultaneously across Lebanon. Both Hezbollah and Lebanese officials blamed the Israeli regime for the attack, which left at least 12 people, inducing members of the Hezbollah resistance movement, dead and around 3,000 others wounded.

Pezeshkian noted that the use of technology as a means of assassination and destruction is a testament to the decline of humanity and the dominance of “barbarism and criminality".

The president further criticized Western nations, asserting that despite their public claims of seeking a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, they actively support the killings and indiscriminate terror perpetrated by the Israeli regime.

He called for unity among Muslims to confront the Israeli aggression against Palestinian people and the broader Islamic world.

