‘Iran ambassador’s treatment in Lebanon going well’

In a post on her social media account on Wednesday, Narges Ghadirian thanked Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the Iranian people for their prayers.

On Tuesday evening, the Zionist regime carried out a terrorist attack that caused communication devices known as pagers to explode in several areas of Lebanon, resulting in deaths of a number of people and injuries of over 2,000 others.

Iran’s ambassador, Mojtaba Amani, was one of the victims of the pager blasts in Beirut.

Meanwhile, Araghchi, in a phone call with Ghadirian, received the latest update on the situation of the ambassador and his treatment.

Araghchi prayed for good health and speedy recovery of Amani.

