IRCS chief Pir-Hossein Kolivand departed for Lebanon at the head of a medical delegation on Wednesday.

The Iranian aid and medical team included 12 specialists and general practitioners and 12 nurses and aid workers.

The IRCS dispatched the team after holding an emergency meeting on the incident.

On Tuesday afternoon, the explosion of some pagers in Lebanon killed 11 and wounded over 2,000.

