‘Strategic mistake’: Iran condemns statements from EU, allies

“It appears that the EU high representative, under pressure from specific political lobbies and continuing the insistence on previous erroneous approaches, has made another strategic mistake by repeating baseless claims about the Islamic Republic of Iran in a biased manner,” Iran's Foreign Ministey Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Tuesday.

Kanaani warned against the persistence of EU officials and a very limited number of countries in adopting harmful positions or issuing destructive statements against Iran.

He advised the EU and these few deluded nations to refrain from unfounded accusations and failed tactics, particularly in light of the recent presidential election in Iran.

He also stressed that the policy of imposing sanctions against Iran has been a failure.

“We remind once again that insisting on incorrect and unconstructive approaches not only is not the solution to any problem but is also part of the problem itself. Continuing such a misguided path against Iran will not serve their interests,” Kanaani said.

He urged the EU, the US and their allies to focus on their own human rights violations, including their support for the criminal Israeli regime and violently suppressing protests against the genocide in Gaza, rather than interfering in Iran’s internal affairs.

4353**2050