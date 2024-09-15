Yemen says hits Tel Aviv with ballistic missile for first time

Yahya Saree, the spokesman for Yemen's armed forces, said on Sunday that a new hypersonic missile was used on the operation, which penetrated the Israeli anti-missile systems and achieved a direct hit.

Saree said that the missile traveled 2,040 kilometers in just 11-and-a-half minutes to reach Tel Aviv, causing two million Israelis to run for shelter.

The missile strike triggered air raid sirens in Tel Aviv and across the central occupied territories, including the Ben Gurion international airport.

The operation was part of the fifth phase of Yemen's retaliatory strikes against Israel and overcame various defense systems employed by the United States and Israel on land and at sea, Saree said.

He further asserted that geographical barriers, as well as strikes by the US and the UK against Yemen, would not deter the country from fulfilling its religious, humanitarian, and moral duty to defend the Palestinian people.

With the first anniversary of the al-Aqsa Strom operation approaching, he warned that the Israeli enemy should expect more unique strikes in the future.

