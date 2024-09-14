Israelis hold more anti-regime demonstrations

Zionist and Palestinian news sources reported on Saturday night that thousands of people attended rallies in different cities in support of the exchange of captives and prisoners with the inking of a ceasefire deal with the Hamas resistance movement.

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, Tel Aviv was flooded with the protesters who carried banners depicting Zionist captives held in Gaza.

According to this report, similar demonstrations were held in other cities, including occupied Al-Quds and the protestors asked the cabinet of Netanyahu to immediately reach an agreement with the Palestinian resistance groups in order to secure the release of captives.

Earlier, the families of the Zionist captives once again slammed Netanyahu for obstructing the agreement, and said that the military operations in the Gaza Strip without reaching an agreement is a death sentence for their loved ones.

Israelis have held anti-regime protests almost on a daily basis to demand an end to the war and the return of the captives. They are also demanding Netanyahu and his far-right coalition cabinet resign and hold new elections.

The genocidal war of the Zionist regime against the Gaza Strip is now in its twelfth month. But talks on ceasefire with the mediation of Qatar and Egypt have failed to reach a breakthrough due to the regime’s conditions, especially Netanyahu's insistence on maintaining occupying forces in the Philadelphi Corridor on the border of the Gaza Strip and Egypt and the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.

