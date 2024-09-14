Russia-Iran military ties don’t violate international obligations: Moscow

Ryabkov made the remark during a media conference on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Moscow on Saturday.

"The United States seeks to create discord in an external environment to its advantage, but it will not succeed," he said when asked about US claims about Iran-Russia ties.

The Russian diplomat underscored that the relationship between Moscow and Tehran is developing across several areas, including technical and military cooperation.

However, he noted that "it is not the duty of the US to interfere in the affairs of others".

Washington and its European allies have accused Iran of transferring ballistic missile to Russia for use in the Uralian conflict, a claim strongly rejected by Tehran and Moscow.

