One killed, 13 wounded in Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

The attacks took place early on Saturday.

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah confirmed that the martyred individual was one of its members, saying that he was from the village of Qmatiyeh

The Lebanese Health Ministry said that 13 people were wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the city of Kfar Remen in Nabatieh Governorate.

It is not clear whether the Hezbollah member was killed in the attacks in Kfar Remen or elsewhere.

Israeli media claimed that the regime struck Kfar Remen in response to earlier attacks by Hezbollah on two Israeli military sites, one of which is a key base that hosts air defense systems.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire on a daily basis since October 8, a day after the regime launched its war on Gaza.

The Lebanese movement says its operations, which have so far targeted Israeli military positions, are aimed at supporting Palestinian resistance fighters battling the regime inside Gaza.

