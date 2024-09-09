Israeli threats will not change Hezbollah’s stance on Palestine: Top official

Tehran, IRNA – A senior official of Hezbollah says the Lebanese resistance movement will not change its position on the Palestinian cause.

According to the Palestinian Shehab news agency, Sheikh Ali Damoush, deputy chairman of Hezbollah’s executive council, said that the threats of the Zionist regime will not change the equations of the war.

Zionist settlers will return to their homes if the regime stops its aggression against the Gaza Strip, he said.

“We will not retreat on the battlefield due to the Zionists’ threat,” he further asserted.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire on Lebanon’s southern border with the occupied territories since October 8, a day after the regime unleashed its devastating war on the Gaza Strip.

The daily exchange of fire has escalated in recent months as Israel has remained defiant to seal a Gaza ceasefire deal and has also intensified attacks on southern Lebanon, targeting civilians and Hezbollah commanders.

